Doncaster Ramblers enjoy mince pies and sherry before their Christmas walk

A lovely Festive Walk

Before the walk proper we met at Angela’s house to enjoy seasonal fare of mince pies, sherry, flapjack, cake and port; with festive music playing in the background. Our cheerful chattering was then interrupted by the surprise arrival of a bag-piper, Janette’s husband, Terry who serenaded us with Christmas tunes and Happy Birthday for Kim. It would have been easy to stay put but like the dedicated and disciplined walkers we are we assembled promptly at 10am to be briefed by Angela. And so it was that 21 suitably fortified walkers set off to do the nine mile hike.

Crossing the road we went through Cusworth village and, with the hall on our right, down the hill and along the far side of the lake, then across the fields and under the motorway tunnel into Sprotborough.

After crossing the road and the cricket field we went through the village and down the slope to the lock beside the Boat Inn where we had a coffee break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festive walkers

Then it was south along the river side and a sharp right and up into the woods to loop around Sprotborough Flash Nature Reserve, returning to the Boat Inn for a lunch stop.

The afternoon half of the walk took us north by the river Don and then over the railway onto a short section of the Trans Pennine Trail back towards Cusworth Hall.

A last loop around the lower ponds, up the hill, through the village and we were back at Angela’s. Some stayed on to celebrate Kim’s birthday with pizza at Cusworth Hall. Others just had a last mince pie before leaving for home. All left with a goody bag from Angela.

Thanks go to everyone who provided food, drink and music, and to those who provided good company along the way and to Neil for backmarking. But special thanks go to Angela for being an excellent leader and host. A Christmas Cracker of a day Charlie.

Terry serenaded us with Christmas tunes and a Happy Birthday for Kim.

Visit Doncaster Ramblers for latest information, follow us on Facebook Doncaster Ramblers Facebook