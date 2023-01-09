Perhaps it was the promise of cake, a quiz with prizes and pie, chips and peas for lunch.

It may even have been the charisma of our walk leader or just the fact that lots of people were ready to get out of the house after the Christmas festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever it was it drew a crowd of 49 of Doncaster’s (and Retford’s ) finest ramblers to the car park of The Hayfield Lodge pub.

On route

Most Popular

After being briefed by Bob (who was having to fly solo due to the misfortune of his co-pilot Dave) we set off.

Firstly we were shepherded through a metal kissing gate (installed in the summer by a Ramblers maintenance party) so that back marker Brian could confirm the count and then it was off towards the entrance to The Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walk was familiar ground to some but not all.

We went through Aukley and Branton before veering left to Black Carr Plantation, crossing Warning Tongue Lane and entering Hatchell Wood for our coffee stop and the promised fruit cake from our leader (delicious).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large group were glad to get out after Christmas

Across Bawtry Road and through some of the new housing before going under the M18 and Great Yorkshire Way into Rossington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emerging onto Sheepbridge Lane we passed the Park n Ride and crossed the busy junction before taking the old and now overgrown road back to Hayfield Lakes.

Seven and a half miles of mixed woodland, countryside and some road walking had been enjoyed by all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most stayed on for the excellent grub and the fun and games of the picture quiz.

Lots of head scratching and lots of laughter in good company finally reached an end just after 3 o‘clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to everyone for a great day.

Thanks also to Steve for the photos and Brian for backmarking. Most of all thanks to Dave and Bob (but especially Bob for his calm and careful leadership of such a large group and quizmaster skills ) for all the hard work involved in organising a super Twixtmas walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,

including future activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also follow us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

*We are one of over 500 Ramblers Groups nationwide, dedicated to promoting and supporting the simple pleasures of walking. For many people, the benefits of this, both physical and mental, were brought home by the recent Covid lockdowns and, as restrictions were lifted, our programme of weekly 2-3 hour long local walks proved very popular. Several new members joined Ramblers as a result and have continued, either on these Thursday walks or on our longer Tuesday and Saturday walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad