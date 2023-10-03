News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Ramblers BBC Countryfile Ramble for Children in Need 2023

Doncaster Ramblers are taking part in the BBC Countryfile Ramble for Children in Need 2023.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 18:34 BST
Back in 2017 Doncaster Ramblers took part in this event and raised £500 and this time they hope to raise £1,000.

Everyone is invited to take part on Saturday, October 7, from 10am for a five and half mile ramble (two and half hours) at Hatfield Moor Nature Reserve.

A spokesman said: “Bring your family, friends, and neighbours and anyone else you know for a grand morning wander.”

Take part and raise money for Children In Need.
    Walks with the Ramblers are free, but this is Children in Need, so donations are welcome and much appreciated, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/doncaster-ramblers-children-in-need

    For directions visit https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/walks/walks-programme.html

