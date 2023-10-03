Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back in 2017 Doncaster Ramblers took part in this event and raised £500 and this time they hope to raise £1,000.

Everyone is invited to take part on Saturday, October 7, from 10am for a five and half mile ramble (two and half hours) at Hatfield Moor Nature Reserve.

A spokesman said: “Bring your family, friends, and neighbours and anyone else you know for a grand morning wander.”

Take part and raise money for Children In Need.

Walks with the Ramblers are free, but this is Children in Need, so donations are welcome and much appreciated, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/doncaster-ramblers-children-in-need