Doncaster Ramblers BBC Countryfile Ramble for Children in Need 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
Back in 2017 Doncaster Ramblers took part in this event and raised £500 and this time they hope to raise £1,000.
Everyone is invited to take part on Saturday, October 7, from 10am for a five and half mile ramble (two and half hours) at Hatfield Moor Nature Reserve.
A spokesman said: “Bring your family, friends, and neighbours and anyone else you know for a grand morning wander.”
Walks with the Ramblers are free, but this is Children in Need, so donations are welcome and much appreciated, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/doncaster-ramblers-children-in-need
For directions visit https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/walks/walks-programme.html