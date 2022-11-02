Clipstone Park was one of the oldest parks in England, being visited by all the Plantagenet kings from Henry II to Richard II for hunting.

Our walk around the outer edge of this park took us past Spa Ponds (used to stock fish for Edward II) and two ancient oaks, one of which (Parliament Oak) is thought to be over 1,000 years old and to have been the site of parliaments held by King John and Edward I.

Continuing through woodland, we passed by a cross erected in 1912 to mark the spot of a royal chapel and hermitage dedicated to St Edwin, King of Northumbria.

Break time

Emerging from the woods, we passed through Kings Clipstone (the royal title having been bestowed on the area by Edward I) and back along a disused railway track to the car park.

Jeremy maintained his customary calm as our back marker. Peter Gravestock

King John’s Palace is the ruined walls of a former medieval royal residence previously used for hunting trips into Sherwood Forest near to Kings Clipstone.

Lots to see

The ruin appeared on an episode of the archaeological TV show Time Team.

While there is no conclusive proof of the medieval royal residence being built by King John, there were known to be 1,400 acres of forested deer park (and 70 acres of rabbit warrens) next to the village, which were used by royal hunting parties.

Moreover, it is said that King John held a parliament at the nearby Parliament Oak in 1212, and also Edward I in 1290. Courtesy Wikipedia.

*Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and eleven miles in length, for about 30 years.

The location of these walks varies from walks local in the Doncaster area like Tickhill, Sykehouse or Askern, to walks in the Derbyshire Peak District, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and West Yorkshire, etc.

We also have a programme of Thursday morning walks of about two to three hours. All the walks are led by Ramblers leaders and we always have a backmarker.

Most of us take a flask for a hot drink mid-morning, followed by a packed lunch, usually in the vicinity of a pub or a cafe. A photographic record of many of our walks can be seen on the website.

