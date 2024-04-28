Doncaster Racecourse unveils spectacular summer Saturday series line up with tickets starting from just £5.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first event of the series is on Saturday 18th May, where racegoers will be transported back in time for a day of racing and nostalgia with the Boyband Experience ft Undivided taking to the stage to perform a whole host of boy band classics.

That’s just the start of the fun though, with Summer Anthems DJ set from Yorkshire-legend Chris Moyles on Saturday 1st June and an Indie Icons themed event on Saturday 29th June.

The Summer Saturday Series Raceday’s are so much more than just thrills on the track.

They offer a range of audiences a packed selection of delicious food and drink options, along with light-hearted, live entertainment. There’s a huge range of ticket packages available from Premium Hospitality to a Family Advance admission ticket priced at just £5, giving access to the family lawn and the ability to bring your own picnic.

Children 17 and under go free to the races when accompanied by an adult.

The full line up for the Summer Saturday Series at Doncaster Racecourse is as follows:

Sat 18 May - The Boyband Experience ft Undivided

Sat 1 June – Summer Anthems ft Chris Moyles

Sat 29 June – Indie Icons ft The Kaiser Monkey Killers

Sat 20 July – 80’s rewind ft 80’s Explosion

Sat 3 July – This is Tennessee ft One Night in Nashville

Sat 17 August – The Near As Tour ft Kaylie (the ultimate Taylor Swift tribute night)

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse, said: "Last year was an absolute blast and was so well received by our racegoers, so I’m delighted to reveal our line up for 2024 which is bigger and better than ever.

"We have a really diverse range of musical genres and talented performers meaning there really is something for everyone to enjoy this summer at Doncaster Racecourse. Summer is right around the corner and we can't wait to welcome guests for a season filled with unforgettable entertainment and memorable experiences.”

Tickets for the Summer Saturday Series Racedays are on sale now. Group discounts are available – if you book four people together you can get an extra 10% off, for 10 people you get an extra 15% off and for 20 people you get a huge 20% extra off.