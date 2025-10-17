Doncaster people invited to enjoy a night out in Leeds for £2

Rail operator Northern is inviting Doncaster people and others from across Yorkshire to enjoy a night out in Leeds for just £2.

The firm is inviting people from across the North to experience the magic of Light Night with a special £2 train fare into the city.

Celebrating its 20th year, Light Night Leeds takes place on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 October, transforming the city into a spectacular open-air gallery filled with light, colour and creativity.

This year’s theme, Landmarks, will see some of Leeds’ most recognisable buildings illuminated through large-scale projections, installations and immersive displays.

One of the highlights will be a striking projection on the city’s iconic Queen’s Hotel, celebrating 200 years of the modern railway - a fitting tribute for those arriving by train.

Northern is offering £2 single advance tickets for travel to Leeds from a wide range of stations including Halifax, Bradford, Skipton, Harrogate, Dewsbury, Wakefield, York, Doncaster and more.

Alex Hornby of Northern, said: "Light Night is one of the highlights of the year for Leeds, with the festival brightening up our autumn evenings for an incredible twenty years now.

"With trains running late into the evening, we're urging people to leave the car at home and enjoy an affordable, sustainable journey to the festival - it’s the perfect opportunity to make a night of it."

To take advantage of the £2 offer, tickets must be bought up to three days in advance through Northern's website or app. A full list of destinations where £2 tickets can be bought from is available on Northern's website.