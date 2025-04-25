Doncaster park to host popular annual princess and superhero fun day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster park will host its annual popular princess and superhero fun day again this summer.

Youngsters will be able to come face to face with a host of princesses and superheroes at the event which takes place in Sandall Park, Wheatley between 11am and 4pm on July 12.

If that wasn’t enough, there will also be a mini funfair, food and drink stalls including Time and Plaice fish and chips, a large inflatables zone, KT Dance, zorbs, Endeavour Martial Arts and entertainment including music and games.

There will also be Stacey’s Entertainment, a princess meet and greet singalong from noon to 3pm, Doncaster Lions, ice cream, cakes, craft stalls and more.

Sandall Park will host a princess and superhero fun day.

A spokesperson said: “Friends of Sandall Park put this event on every year with no funding or sponsors but still try and make it one of Doncaster’s best events on a shoestring.

“We have princesses and superheroes attending and lots of great food vendors.”

Entry is free.