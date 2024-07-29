Doncaster park to host popular annual princess and superhero fun day
Youngsters will be able to come face to face with a host of princesses and superheroes at the event which takes place in Sandall Park, Wheatley between 11am and 4pm on Thursday, August 1.
If that wasn’t enough, there will also be a mini funfair, food and drink stalls, a large inflatables zone, All That Jazz Dance, zorbs and entertainment including music and games.
There will also be a circus workshop, ice cream, cake and craft stalls and lots more.
A spokesperson said: “Friends of Sandall Park put this event on every year with no funding or sponsors but still try and make it one of Doncaster’s best events on a shoestring.
“We have princesses and superheroes attending, free giveaways, a trail, pony rides and lots of great food vendors with everything from burgers and hotdogs to Indian street food as well as bubble tea.”
