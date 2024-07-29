Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster park will host its annual popular princess and superhero fun day this week.

Youngsters will be able to come face to face with a host of princesses and superheroes at the event which takes place in Sandall Park, Wheatley between 11am and 4pm on Thursday, August 1.

If that wasn’t enough, there will also be a mini funfair, food and drink stalls, a large inflatables zone, All That Jazz Dance, zorbs and entertainment including music and games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a circus workshop, ice cream, cake and craft stalls and lots more.

Sandall Park will be the venue for the event on August 1.

A spokesperson said: “Friends of Sandall Park put this event on every year with no funding or sponsors but still try and make it one of Doncaster’s best events on a shoestring.