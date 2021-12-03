Doncaster nightclub to stage vintage, curiosity, art and music fair this weekend
An iconic Doncaster club will stage an event with a difference this weekend.
The Warehouse, Marsh Gate will host Bonanza Extravaganza featuring a host of stalls and pop-up shops tomorrow.
A spokesman said: "Come and visit some of the town’s most unique and innovative artists, creators and vintage retailers as we open the doors to our very own curiosity shop.”
The event is between 10am and 4pm and includes live music from A Boy Called George.
Tickets are £2 advance online or £3 on the door.