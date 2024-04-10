Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Edenthorpe JFC will host the event at the Howard Pavilion, Marian Road from 10am on July 13 with free entry.

A spokesman said : “It is to give something back to all the players, coaches and volunteers as a day to relax, unwind and have fun as well as handing out all the well deserved trophies.”