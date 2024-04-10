Doncaster junior football club to host huge summer gala and funfair
A Doncaster junior football club is to host a huge summer gala.
Edenthorpe JFC will host the event at the Howard Pavilion, Marian Road from 10am on July 13 with free entry.
It will include Tuby’s funfair, inflatables, face painting, a bar, food, stalls, entertainment and more.
A spokesman said : “It is to give something back to all the players, coaches and volunteers as a day to relax, unwind and have fun as well as handing out all the well deserved trophies.”
