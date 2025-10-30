Doncaster Halloween house to stage fundraising charity event

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:23 GMT
Doncaster daily bulletin October 27: Darren Burke with the headlines
A Doncaster Halloween house will be staging a charity event – with plenty of thrills and spills.

The house, at 6 Green Boulevard, Cantley will be staging a live show from 6pm to 9pm on October 31 with tasty treats and beverages up for grabs.

There will be hot dogs, jacket potatoes, homemade baked goods, sweets, tea and coffee, cold drinks, toffee apples, marshmallow lollipops, cupcakes and flapjack brownies at the event dubbed Hudson Halloween Hocus Pocus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be live performances featuring witches as well as colorful balloons to brighten the event.

The house will be playing host to a fundraising charity event this Halloween.placeholder image
The house will be playing host to a fundraising charity event this Halloween.

There will also be prizes for the best-dressed child and adults and a chance to meet and greet four live characters.

The fun starts at 4.30pm.

The event is being hosted by Joanne and Greg Hudson along with other volunteers and last year, more than 1,000 visited, donating to Sands.

This year is bigger and better, with live performances from actors playing the roles of the Sanderson Sisters from Disney’s “Hocus Pocus”

Related topics:CantleySanderson SistersDisney
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice