Doncaster Fear Factory: Terrifying live action scare park is back for Halloween

Doncaster Fear Factory is back for a third year – and visitors can look forward to a whole host of new attractions and spine-tingling scares.

The theme park, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, includes five scare mazes, an interactive scare zone, street theatre, a bar, themed food and drink, fire pits and entertainment.

A spokesman said: “Why spend your nights any other way than screaming and running for your life - it is spooky season after all.

"Instead of Netflix and chilling next, bring your hot date to the Fear Factory. Rumour has it the toilets get a little freaky…”