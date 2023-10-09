News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Fear Factory: Terrifying live action scare park is back for Halloween

A blood curdling and terrifying Doncaster scare attraction is back for Halloween – spookier and scarier than ever.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Doncaster Fear Factory is back for a third year – and visitors can look forward to a whole host of new attractions and spine-tingling scares.

The theme park, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, includes five scare mazes, an interactive scare zone, street theatre, a bar, themed food and drink, fire pits and entertainment.

A spokesman said: “Why spend your nights any other way than screaming and running for your life - it is spooky season after all.

Doncaster Fear Factory is back for a third year - and promises more terrifying attractions.Doncaster Fear Factory is back for a third year - and promises more terrifying attractions.
Doncaster Fear Factory is back for a third year - and promises more terrifying attractions.
    "Instead of Netflix and chilling next, bring your hot date to the Fear Factory. Rumour has it the toilets get a little freaky…”

    Doncaster Fear Factory is open on selected dates throughout October. For the fright of your life, visit the website at www.doncasterfearfactory.co.uk where you can book tickets for all remaining dates and discover further details.

