Doncaster Fear Factory: Terrifying live action scare park is back for Halloween
Doncaster Fear Factory is back for a third year – and visitors can look forward to a whole host of new attractions and spine-tingling scares.
The theme park, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, includes five scare mazes, an interactive scare zone, street theatre, a bar, themed food and drink, fire pits and entertainment.
A spokesman said: “Why spend your nights any other way than screaming and running for your life - it is spooky season after all.
"Instead of Netflix and chilling next, bring your hot date to the Fear Factory. Rumour has it the toilets get a little freaky…”
Doncaster Fear Factory is open on selected dates throughout October. For the fright of your life, visit the website at www.doncasterfearfactory.co.uk where you can book tickets for all remaining dates and discover further details.