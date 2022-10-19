News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster Fear Factory: Last few dates remaining for terrifying live action scare park

Fearless adventurers are being urged to be prepared for being scared – with the last few dates and tickets available for a terrifying live action scare park in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 11:53am

Doncaster Fear Factory has returned for Halloween month – with dates now only remaining for 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30 October.

The blood curdling scare attraction at Thornhurst Manor is spookier and scarier than ever, say bosses.

Laurie Murray, the managing director behind the Scream Park, cannot wait to see the residents of Doncaster and Yorkshire attend the event to experience the dastardly horrors he and his team’s warped brains have created.

Doncaster Fear Factory is back for 2022.

Most Popular

    He said: “Honestly, this year is going to blow you away, you won’t know what’s hit you!

    "As always, Doncaster has produced the goods in terms of the acting talent we have employed.

    "We have seriously ramped up the X factor in terms of talent, enthusiasm, and commitment to the roles.

    "I’ve said this before and I mean it, Doncaster and the surrounding South Yorkshire area has a seriously talented bunch of people and its an honour and a pleasure to employ them to bring the Fear Factory to life for our guests.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    “It always makes me laugh to see grown men and woman screaming and running around when a zombie is revving a chainsaw in front of them!

    "We’ve added two brand new mazes this year and invested a further £200,000 into the park to make sure we continue to be Yorkshire’s premier Halloween attraction.

    Visit the website at www.doncasterfearfactory.co.uk

    YorkshireSouth Yorkshire