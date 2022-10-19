Doncaster Fear Factory: Last few dates remaining for terrifying live action scare park

Doncaster Fear Factory has returned for Halloween month – with dates now only remaining for 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30 October.

The blood curdling scare attraction at Thornhurst Manor is spookier and scarier than ever, say bosses.

Laurie Murray, the managing director behind the Scream Park, cannot wait to see the residents of Doncaster and Yorkshire attend the event to experience the dastardly horrors he and his team’s warped brains have created.

Doncaster Fear Factory is back for 2022.

He said: “Honestly, this year is going to blow you away, you won’t know what’s hit you!

"As always, Doncaster has produced the goods in terms of the acting talent we have employed.

"We have seriously ramped up the X factor in terms of talent, enthusiasm, and commitment to the roles.

"I’ve said this before and I mean it, Doncaster and the surrounding South Yorkshire area has a seriously talented bunch of people and its an honour and a pleasure to employ them to bring the Fear Factory to life for our guests.

“It always makes me laugh to see grown men and woman screaming and running around when a zombie is revving a chainsaw in front of them!

"We’ve added two brand new mazes this year and invested a further £200,000 into the park to make sure we continue to be Yorkshire’s premier Halloween attraction.