Doncaster escape room offers chance to get locked up on Valentine's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Or perhaps you fancing chucking a few axes around to celebrate this February 14?

Well, if you want to spend the night locked up with your other half, Doncaster’s Enigma Escape Rooms is offering just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With packages available between February 12 and 16, couples can spend a unique night together at the attraction in Hall Gate.

Most Popular

Enigma Rooms is hosting a number of special packages for Valentine's Day.

A spokesman said: “Looking for a unique and unforgettable Valentine's Day experience? Look no further - Enigma Rooms has crafted the perfect packages for you and your special someone.”

The packages on offer include

Escape to Romance

Immerse yourselves in the mystery of the venue’s escape rooms – where love and adventure collide. Solve puzzles, crack codes and discover hidden treasures together. The ultimate test of teamwork and passion.

Aim for Love

Feeling adventurous? Try your hand at axe throwing and unleash your inner warrior and compete in a friendly match. Who says romance can't be thrilling?

Interactive Darts Delight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dart your way to each other's hearts and enjoy interactive darts, a modern twist on a classic game. Fun, laughter, and a perfect bullseye – the recipe for a memorable date.

Speakeasy Soiree

After the excitement, wind down at Enigma’s speakeasy bar. Sip on handcrafted cocktails, savour delightful treats, and celebrate your victories. A toast to love, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

Valentine's Day Packages:

Choose from specially curated packages to suit your preferences. From romantic escapes to action-packed adventures, there is something for every couple

Ultimate Date Night Package

Escape Room for two people

A round of Interactive Darts

An hour of Axe Throwing

A specialist cocktail each

Couples Challenge Package

Escape Room for two people

A round of Interactive Darts

A specialist cocktail each

Love and Laughter Package

Escape Room for four people

A round of Interactive Darts

A specialist cocktail each

Lovebirds Escape Package

Escape Room for two

A glass of prosecco each

Sweetheart Soft Drink Package

Escape Room for two people

A round of Interactive Darts

A soft drink each