Doncaster escape room offers chance to get locked up on Valentine's Day

Fancy getting locked up with your loved one this Valentine’s Day?
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:23 GMT
Or perhaps you fancing chucking a few axes around to celebrate this February 14?

Well, if you want to spend the night locked up with your other half, Doncaster’s Enigma Escape Rooms is offering just that.

With packages available between February 12 and 16, couples can spend a unique night together at the attraction in Hall Gate.

    Enigma Rooms is hosting a number of special packages for Valentine's Day.Enigma Rooms is hosting a number of special packages for Valentine's Day.
    A spokesman said: “Looking for a unique and unforgettable Valentine's Day experience? Look no further - Enigma Rooms has crafted the perfect packages for you and your special someone.”

    The packages on offer include

    Escape to Romance

    Immerse yourselves in the mystery of the venue’s escape rooms – where love and adventure collide. Solve puzzles, crack codes and discover hidden treasures together. The ultimate test of teamwork and passion.

    Aim for Love

    Feeling adventurous? Try your hand at axe throwing and unleash your inner warrior and compete in a friendly match. Who says romance can't be thrilling?

    Interactive Darts Delight

    Dart your way to each other's hearts and enjoy interactive darts, a modern twist on a classic game. Fun, laughter, and a perfect bullseye – the recipe for a memorable date.

    Speakeasy Soiree

    After the excitement, wind down at Enigma’s speakeasy bar. Sip on handcrafted cocktails, savour delightful treats, and celebrate your victories. A toast to love, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

    Valentine's Day Packages:

    Choose from specially curated packages to suit your preferences. From romantic escapes to action-packed adventures, there is something for every couple

    Ultimate Date Night Package

    Escape Room for two people

    A round of Interactive Darts

    An hour of Axe Throwing

    A specialist cocktail each

    Couples Challenge Package

    Escape Room for two people

    A round of Interactive Darts

    A specialist cocktail each

    Love and Laughter Package

    Escape Room for four people

    A round of Interactive Darts

    A specialist cocktail each

    Lovebirds Escape Package

    Escape Room for two

    A glass of prosecco each

    Sweetheart Soft Drink Package

    Escape Room for two people

    A round of Interactive Darts

    A soft drink each

    Further details and bookings are available at the Enigma Rooms website HERE

