Doncaster escape room offers chance to get locked up on Valentine's Day
Or perhaps you fancing chucking a few axes around to celebrate this February 14?
Well, if you want to spend the night locked up with your other half, Doncaster’s Enigma Escape Rooms is offering just that.
With packages available between February 12 and 16, couples can spend a unique night together at the attraction in Hall Gate.
A spokesman said: “Looking for a unique and unforgettable Valentine's Day experience? Look no further - Enigma Rooms has crafted the perfect packages for you and your special someone.”
The packages on offer include
Escape to Romance
Immerse yourselves in the mystery of the venue’s escape rooms – where love and adventure collide. Solve puzzles, crack codes and discover hidden treasures together. The ultimate test of teamwork and passion.
Aim for Love
Feeling adventurous? Try your hand at axe throwing and unleash your inner warrior and compete in a friendly match. Who says romance can't be thrilling?
Interactive Darts Delight
Dart your way to each other's hearts and enjoy interactive darts, a modern twist on a classic game. Fun, laughter, and a perfect bullseye – the recipe for a memorable date.
Speakeasy Soiree
After the excitement, wind down at Enigma’s speakeasy bar. Sip on handcrafted cocktails, savour delightful treats, and celebrate your victories. A toast to love, laughter, and unforgettable moments.
Valentine's Day Packages:
Choose from specially curated packages to suit your preferences. From romantic escapes to action-packed adventures, there is something for every couple
Ultimate Date Night Package
Escape Room for two people
A round of Interactive Darts
An hour of Axe Throwing
A specialist cocktail each
Couples Challenge Package
Escape Room for two people
A round of Interactive Darts
A specialist cocktail each
Love and Laughter Package
Escape Room for four people
A round of Interactive Darts
A specialist cocktail each
Lovebirds Escape Package
Escape Room for two
A glass of prosecco each
Sweetheart Soft Drink Package
Escape Room for two people
A round of Interactive Darts
A soft drink each
Further details and bookings are available at the Enigma Rooms website HERE