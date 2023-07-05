Doncaster Dome is set to be taken over by Triceratops, T-Rex, Brontosaurus and Raptors

The immersive Dinosaur experience is for all ages and features roaming, state-of-the-art animatronic life-like Dinosaurs in an interactive and exciting story-telling show.

A zany Professor, an eccentric Doctor and a team of Rangers and Dinosaurs bring the Jurassic Era to life in this family-friendly show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combining entertainment with education, Jurassic Earth is bringing these remarkable creatures to Doncaster Dome, thrilling not just the children in the audience, but the adults too!

The dinosaurs are coming

Most Popular

Steve Parker, from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: “This will be a fantastic family event and a great way to start the school holidays.

“The dinosaurs have featured on BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and SKY and the naughty Raptor was on ITV’s Dancing On Ice where he sneaked up on Holly Willoughby and Ashley Banjo!

“The interactive nature of the show will hold children’s attention and keep them entertained and enthralled throughout.”

Prehistoric line-up includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZEUS - The King of the Dinosaurs! Europe's largest walking T Rex Dinosaur! He is 3 years old, 22ft long and reaches 14ft high. Experience the loud roar of a life-size T Rex!

VELOCIRAPTORS - Richie & Rocky are our 2 cheeky Velociraptors who like to hunt in packs! At 6ft Tall and 17ft long they have to be handled carefully as their teeth are very sharp!

SPINOSAURUS - Spencer & Stevo are our 2 wild Spinos! Strong legs and muscular physiques make them one of the most powerful dinosaurs ever! Don’t let their crocodile-like smile fool you.....!

TANK TRICERATOPS - The gentlest Giant - get face to face with our humorous Herbivore! This impressive giant of an animal is 18ft long, 5ft wide and 8ft tall; and he weighs a tonne!

BABY DINOSAURS – These extraordinary new-borns are captivating! They are hungry for attention and not at all shy! They love to nibble fingers and take a good look around... be gentle with them!

BRONTOSAURUS - Meet Emily Bronty, the latest addition to Jurassic Earth! This gigantic herbivore reaches heights of 15ft Tall!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RANGER TRAINING - Have you got what it takes to be a Ranger? Our chief ranger will teach your little dino-mites how to train wild dinosaurs and what to do in an emergency situation - a dinosaur break out!