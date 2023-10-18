Doncaster Dome hosts spooktacular Halloween skating on the UK's only split-level ice rink

Skaters in South Yorkshire will be able to get their spook on this half term as the Ice Caps at Doncaster Dome host a series of spooky events.

From October 23rd to November 3rd, the ice rink will transform into a Halloween haven, offering an array of spooktacular experiences for skaters of all ages.

Weekdays 23 – 27 October, 30 October – 3 November will see Big Skate sessions running from 10am. On Saturday 28 October and Sunday 29 October, there will be Halloween parties with fancy dress at 10am and 4pm and regular skating sessions between those times.

Steve Parker from the Dome said: “We can’t wait to welcome spooky skaters to the Dome for our Halloween events.

Don't miss this chance to glide through the eerie atmosphere and enjoy a ghoulishly good time.

“We’ve lots of Big Skate sessions throughout the school holidays and a number of Halloween parties with fancy dress taking place on weekend’s and on Halloween night!”

October 31 will see sessions running throughout the day with a Halloween party and fancy dress running from 6pm – 7.30pm.

The ice rink will be adorned with spooky decorations, and Halloween music will set the mood for a thrilling skating experience. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their most creative and frightening costumes, with exciting prizes awaiting the best-dressed individuals at each Halloween Party session.

Tickets for these special Halloween events can be purchased via the download the DCLT App or online at www.dclt.co.uk