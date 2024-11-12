Doncaster Deaf Trust to hold first ever public Christmas lights switch on
The college on Leger Way opposite Doncaster Racecourse has delivered an impressive and colourful display for years – and this year, visitors will be able to see the building lit-up in person.
A spokesperson said: “Join us for our first ever public Christmas lights switch-on.”
The event will take place on November 26 from 7pm to 8.30pm – and while entry is free, tickets must be booked in advance.
As well as the stunning Christmas lights display, there will also be food and drink, festive knick knacks, a raffle with great prizes to be won and games.
“Bring your friends, family, and a whole lot of holiday cheer. It's the perfect way to kick off the most wonderful time of the year,” the spokesperson added.
