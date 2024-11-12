Doncaster Deaf Trust to hold first ever public Christmas lights switch on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is one of Doncaster’s most popular Christmas lights displays – and this year, the Deaf Trust will be holding a public switch on of its illuminations for the very first time.

The college on Leger Way opposite Doncaster Racecourse has delivered an impressive and colourful display for years – and this year, visitors will be able to see the building lit-up in person.

A spokesperson said: “Join us for our first ever public Christmas lights switch-on.”

The event will take place on November 26 from 7pm to 8.30pm – and while entry is free, tickets must be booked in advance.

Doncaster Deaf Trust is hosting its first ever public Christmas lights switch on.

Tickets can be booked HERE

As well as the stunning Christmas lights display, there will also be food and drink, festive knick knacks, a raffle with great prizes to be won and games.

“Bring your friends, family, and a whole lot of holiday cheer. It's the perfect way to kick off the most wonderful time of the year,” the spokesperson added.