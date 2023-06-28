Doncaster cricket club hosts 'bonkas bingo' to raise money to get more people engaged in sport

Bullcroft Main Cricket Club in Carcroft has been established for over 100 years and not only has a senior team but also works closely with Doncaster Council to encourage children to get involved in moving more.Club secretary Samee McKee said: “Last year we hosted a children’s even for children to attend for six Fridays to engage in physical activities and we also provided a hot meal and mental health support to parents and carers of the children.“As a club we promote mental health for all. We’ve recently just joined up to help support mental health taboo around men. We are proud supports of Andy’s Man’s Club Doncaster.”Bonkas Bingo takes place on Saturday July 8, 8.15pm,at Uncle Tom’s Pub and Restaurant. Wristbands are £10. There will be cash and crazy prizes up for grabs. The event is for over 18s.