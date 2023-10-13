Doncaster community group to host electronics workshop for beginners
Doncaster Hack and Makerspace will host the event on October 20 from 7pm at Twisted Skatepark, Marshgate.
The session will focus on Arduino – the Italian software company which designs and manufactures microcontroller kits for building digital devices.
A spokesman said: “Whether you're a complete novice or have some basic knowledge, this workshop is perfect for anyone interested in learning about Arduino and its endless possibilities.
“During this hands-on workshop, you'll have the opportunity to dive into the world of Arduino and explore its capabilities. We'll walk you through the basics of building your first Arduino circuits and writing code.”
Everyone 14+ is welcome, however under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Added the spokesman: “Don't worry if you don't have any prior experience – this workshop is designed for beginners. Bring your curiosity and enthusiasm, we'll provide all the necessary materials and equipment.”