Highlights will include celebrity guests from film and television; Jimmy Vee is best known for playing a number of Doctor Who monsters and aliens including Bannakaffalatta, as well as being cast as R2-D2 in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and appearing in biopic Elton John’s Rocketman.

Alongside Jimmy will be Clem So who has had roles in box office hits such as Guardians Of The Galaxy, Doctor Strange and James Bond Skyfall and the actor Billy Mansell who started his career as a comic-con cosplayer before having roles in Andor, Alien Covenant and Fantastic Beasts.

All guests will be available to chat with as well as to obtain signed memorabilia on the day.

Ghostbusters geeky fun to be had

There will also be comic book and animation artists and authors as well as more than 60 vendor tables of comic books, Funko Pops, toys, collectibles, original art and much, much more!

Jedi’s and Padawans can master the force at the Mos Eisley Star Wars display and pose alongside their favourite Star Wars characters, Ghostbusters, dinosaurs and even the Transformers Bumblebee!

You can go along to the event dressed as your favourite pop culture character…lots of people do so don’t be surprised to if you see Batman or a Stormtrooper heading towards Doncaster Dome! There is also a costume masquerade there will be some fantastic prizes to be won.

Hosting the event will be Lindsey Jordan of Unleashed Events who said: “It’s that time of year again for the geeks of Doncaster to don their best Mandalorian armour, Batman costume or anime outfits and descend upon Doncaster Dome.

"Doncaster Comic-Con is a great place to acquire anything from My Little Pony to Thor’s Stormbreaker axe as well as having your photo taken with celebrities or geeky attractions…and don’t forget to check out the balcony area as there will be an inflatable shooting range up there too! It’s a great day out for families or those who just want to come along and see what it’s all about!.

Tickets are available from https://www.unleashedevents.co.uk

