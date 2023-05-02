News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
41 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
2 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details

Doncaster Comic-Con: A great geeky family fun day out

Doncaster Comic-Con takes place on May 14 at Doncaster Dome from 11am to 5pm.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 08:57 BST

Highlights will include celebrity guests from film and television; Jimmy Vee is best known for playing a number of Doctor Who monsters and aliens including Bannakaffalatta, as well as being cast as R2-D2 in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and appearing in biopic Elton John’s Rocketman.

Alongside Jimmy will be Clem So who has had roles in box office hits such as Guardians Of The Galaxy, Doctor Strange and James Bond Skyfall and the actor Billy Mansell who started his career as a comic-con cosplayer before having roles in Andor, Alien Covenant and Fantastic Beasts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All guests will be available to chat with as well as to obtain signed memorabilia on the day.

Ghostbusters geeky fun to be hadGhostbusters geeky fun to be had
Ghostbusters geeky fun to be had
Most Popular

    There will also be comic book and animation artists and authors as well as more than 60 vendor tables of comic books, Funko Pops, toys, collectibles, original art and much, much more!

    Jedi’s and Padawans can master the force at the Mos Eisley Star Wars display and pose alongside their favourite Star Wars characters, Ghostbusters, dinosaurs and even the Transformers Bumblebee!

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    You can go along to the event dressed as your favourite pop culture character…lots of people do so don’t be surprised to if you see Batman or a Stormtrooper heading towards Doncaster Dome! There is also a costume masquerade there will be some fantastic prizes to be won.

    Hosting the event will be Lindsey Jordan of Unleashed Events who said: “It’s that time of year again for the geeks of Doncaster to don their best Mandalorian armour, Batman costume or anime outfits and descend upon Doncaster Dome.

    "Doncaster Comic-Con is a great place to acquire anything from My Little Pony to Thor’s Stormbreaker axe as well as having your photo taken with celebrities or geeky attractions…and don’t forget to check out the balcony area as there will be an inflatable shooting range up there too! It’s a great day out for families or those who just want to come along and see what it’s all about!.

    Tickets are available from https://www.unleashedevents.co.uk

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Pay on the door entry from 11am: Only £10 (under 16s £5).

    Instagram - @unleashed_events_official

    Related topics:Doncaster