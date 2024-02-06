Doncaster Classic Car and Bike Show: Motor spectacular roars back for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Doncaster Classic Car and Bike Show will return to the city on 6 July, with hundreds of motoring fans set to descend on the Eco Power Stadium for the event, one of the largest of its kind in northern England.

The event is expected to draw in excess of 600 exhibiting vehicles and about 5,000 visitors during the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a huge range of vehicles on display, stalls to browse, food and drink as well as entertainment for the children.

Most Popular

Doncaster Classic Car Show is returning for 2024.

A spokesman said: “We have another fantastic show planned with vintage, classic and modern cars and bikes on display – a great family day.

“We are looking for show sponsors for 2024 so if you’d like to help us out please message us. Our show helps raise money for Rotary Doncaster St George’s Community Grants.”