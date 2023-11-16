Doncaster Christmas 2023: Full details of city's festive events spectacular revealed
City of Doncaster Council and Visit Doncaster have lined up a feast of festive entertainment – here’s what’s happening and when.
Frost Festival
Taking place from 23 November – 29 January on Clock Corner, St Sepulchre Gate and the surrounding city centre areas
The season of events will include visits from Santa Claus at the Mansion House as well as Christmas Carols in the Square with choirs, carols and musicians providing the backdrop to the entertainment.
There will be festive cabins that will be open every day offering small retailers the opportunity to bring festive cheer and gift options to city centre shoppers, a children's tea cup ride, as well the return of the free snow globe for children to play in.
Penguin Parade
23r November – 29 January
Chill out with the penguins this winter!
Twelve stunning penguin sculptures featuring the work of talented artists can be found at locations across the city centre and form part of a new and enchanting family-friendly walkable trail.
With huge thanks to Wild in Art, City of Doncaster Council are delighted to bring you the 6ft penguin sculptures during this year’s Frost Festival. Each of the penguins has been sponsored by a local business so thanks to them all for helping create this magical experience for everyone.
So you have your map… off you go on the Doncaster Penguin Trail
An Evening with Father Christmas
Mansion HouseThursday 7 December, (sessions from 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm)Tickets (£10 under 12’s, adults free, two adults per booking max)A truly magical experience awaits when Father Christmas stops by the Mansion House for a festive evening of entertainment, activities, hot chocolate, cookies, gifts and photos in a fairytale setting.
Tucked away within the Mansion House is our fairy hideout where the elves have been busy creating a festive treat for the children of Doncaster. Don’t forget your singing voices and dancing shoes as Santa is here to party!
Frost Festival Finale
Sir Nigel Gresley SquareThursday 21 December (6.30pm onwards)Join traditional carols and festive entertainment beside the Christmas tree. There will be festive treats for all including scrumptious food and hot drinks as well as rides and activities for younger visitors.
The elves have been hard at work filling the snow globe for your photos and Father Christmas himself will be making one of his last appearances before he gets ready for the big day. A truly festive way to mark the start of the holidays with some traditional Christmas cheer.
Christmas Cabins
2-16 DecemberLots of great gift ideas await at the Frost Festival Christmas Cabins situated in the area around Clock Corner.
Enjoy the charm and atmosphere and pick up a quality pressie along the way from the local makers, small businesses and craft style traders. Enjoy festive refreshments from the food and drink stalls.
Situated between Frenchgate and Doncaster Market, make sure you check it out.