Doncaster area country park set to host Christmas lights spectacular
The light display at 7 Lakes in Crowle will raise cash for Dementia UK, with the lights due to be switched on on Novmeber 22 – with a special appearance from Santa.
Last year, the event raised more than £700 and will take place at Jacqui Housley’s holiday lodge on the park.
She said: “It is great for kids with additional needs and they avoid the big crowds. This year will be bigger and better.”
The 210-acre resort was purchased earlier this year by Unity Holidays, who also own Unity Beach in Somerset and Skirlington Coast in East Yorkshire.
The new owners have plans to invest significantly in Seven Lakes – and despite its name there are actually 10 freshwater lakes including one that covers some 40 acres.