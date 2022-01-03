CSI Doncaster: Town to be turned into crime scene for interactive murder game
Amateur crime enthusiasts are being urged to turn detective – and take part in an outdoor, interactive murder mystery game in Doncaster.
CSI Doncaster will take place in the town on 9 April, with teams of six bidding to solve a ‘murder’ in a race against the clock.
Limited places are remaining for the event, which costs £50 for each team.
A spokesman for organisers Clued Upp Games said: “Think you could solve a murder case?
"Experience life as a crime scene investigator in this thrilling outdoor murder mystery event, coming to Doncaster on April 9.
“Use forensic techniques, codebreaking, and good old-fashioned detective work to crack the case in this limited ticket event.”
The secret starting location will be revealed in a pre-game briefing prior to the event and participants can start at any time between 9am and 2pm on the day, with the case taking 2-3 hours to solve.
Tickets are available HERE