CSI Doncaster: Town to be turned into crime scene for interactive murder game

Doncaster will become a huge crime scene for the murder mystery game.

CSI Doncaster will take place in the town on 9 April, with teams of six bidding to solve a ‘murder’ in a race against the clock.

Limited places are remaining for the event, which costs £50 for each team.

A spokesman for organisers Clued Upp Games said: “Think you could solve a murder case?

"Experience life as a crime scene investigator in this thrilling outdoor murder mystery event, coming to Doncaster on April 9.

“Use forensic techniques, codebreaking, and good old-fashioned detective work to crack the case in this limited ticket event.”

The secret starting location will be revealed in a pre-game briefing prior to the event and participants can start at any time between 9am and 2pm on the day, with the case taking 2-3 hours to solve.