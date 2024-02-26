Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Participants are being encouraged to attend the exhibition dressed up in their favourite character costumes as they head to the event at Doncaster Dome.

Steven Parker, from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust who manage The Dome said: “The Game On exhibition has been attracting people from across the region to Doncaster Dome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our hall has been taken over by Space Invaders, Pac-Man and Mario, as part of the spectacular interactive exhibition full of video games.

Most Popular

Cosplay fans are set to descend on Doncaster.

“We’re now inviting gamers to put on their best cosplay outfits on March 10 and 24 to be in with a chance to win a best costume prize.”

The Game On event, will be at the Dome until April 14, giving video games fans a chance to take a trip down memory lane and enjoy some of their favourite games.

“Game On explores the history and culture of video games and we’ve already welcomed families and friend groups Yorkshire and beyond,” added Steven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focusing on key game developments across the globe between 1962 and the present day, Game On has welcomed over 4 million visitors from 23 countries.

Gamers can enjoy everything from the colossal Mainframes of the early sixties to the latest industry releases, as the exhibition features more than 150 playable games, including Space Invaders, Mario and Rock Band, to virtual reality and Minecraft.

Tickets costing £8.50 - £14.50 (plus booking fee) are on sale now.