Comedian Ed Byrne brings his tour to Cast in Doncaster

One of the UK’s favourite TV household names once more extends his nationwide tour of British Comedy Guide’s Best Comedy Show 2023, and his most personal show to date, until April 2025, almost two years after he began performing it.

By arrangement with Vivienne Smith Management, Ed Byrne brings his ‘Tragedy Plus Time’ tour to Doncaster later this month.

From the quote attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time.

Go along and join one of the leading laugh specialists as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs.

Ed Byrne is coming to Cast.

With his TV career now in its third decade, Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, The Pilgrimage, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, The Graham Norton Show and Have I Got News For You, as well as hosting Live At The Apollo and Comic Relief Bake Off.

He was recently seen as a contestant on BBC One’s Celebrity Best Home Cook (where he made it to show 5 out of 8 – not bad!) and he has also won (yes, won!) celebrity versions of both The Chase and Pointless!

Known for his passion for the outdoors (hill walking and mountaineering are major hobbies), Ed can be seen turning his presenting skills to factual broadcasting in BBC Two’s Volcano Live, World’s Most Dangerous Roads (where he spent two weeks driving through Siberia) and Into The Wild with Gordon Buchanan.

Ed is coming to Cast in Doncaster on January 28. For tickets visit https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/ed-byrne-tragedy-plus-time/

For up-to-date tour listings, please visit https://edbyrne.com/live-dates/