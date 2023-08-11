The fun water attraction, which challenges visitors to slide, climb and make a splash on an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, slides and runways, along with a brand new skyrocket and giant trampoline, is a great way to have fun, no matter what the weather is doing.

The Aquapark is open daily throughout the school holidays and bookings include free wetsuit hire.

Steve Parker, group attractions manager, at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: “There is lots of fun to be had at Doncaster Aquapark and there is no need to let the weather put you off. Come rain or shine, it’s still fun. If its raining, you are in a better position than most as you’ll be in a wetsuit!

Doncaster’s Aquapark at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre.

“Kids and families absolutely love visiting and making the most of this really popular attraction over the summer months.

“The Aquapark is even bigger and better this year with some new elements which will really make a splash for our guests including a new skyrocket and giant trampoline. We’re all really excited for people to come and experience what we have on offer.

“The inflatable course, along with all the other exciting activities, we have here at Hatfield, provide the perfect opportunity for families to get adventurous and into the outdoors right here in Doncaster, so make the most of the break and get out there and have some family fun.”

The Aquapark is just one of the attractions at the outdoor activity centre, managed by Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT). Only a 20-minute drive from the centre of Doncaster, the centre also offers a campsite and activities like canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, open water swimming, as well as land-based fun such as climbing, archery and even axe throwing.

Sessions for the Aquapark last 60 minutes including a 10-minute compulsory safety briefing. The price is £18 when booked online in advance and £19 for on-site bookings on the day. Wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided free of charge.