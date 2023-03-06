"Cold, wet and muddy" 7km obstacle course race to take place on farm near Doncaster

The Diablo Challenge Farm Scrambler will take place later this year – and entrants are now being sought to tackle the 7km course which will include 27 different obstacles.

The event will take place near Crowle on September 23..

A spokesman said: “If anyone tells you North Lincolnshire is flat, don't believe them – we've found some hills especially for you!

The obstacle course is coming to a farm near Doncaster.

"Farm Scrambler has been designed with everyone in mind.

"Whether you're an avid obstacle course runner or you've never done one before but fancy trying something new, it's about having fun, having a goal to work towards, meeting new people, and challenging yourself whilst also having a laugh.

"It's not a timed event, we want everyone to go at their own pace and give each obstacle a try – but if you don't quite achieve one that's okay too.”

Arranged by newly formed events company Diablo Challenge Ltd​, the spokesman added: “It has been born out of merging an events management background with a fitness background – and what better way than to set up an obstacle course race company.

​"We are passionate about fitness for all; giving people an opportunity to work towards something that will be fun, challenging and exhilarating.

​”And being able to donate a percentage of each ticket sale to such a worthy cause as Mind, the mental health charity, makes it even more worthwhile.”

Early bird tickets are on sale until 31 May 2023 priced at £45 per person, with standard prices at £55.

Anyone over the age of 15 years can take part in the event. However, anyone under the age of 18 years must be supervised by an adult.

Spectators will also be admitted to the event, but only at the finish line, which organisers have said is the “funniest” stretch of the course.