Rossington will play host to the VC Classics Classic Car Show between 11am and 5pm on Sunday.

Visitors to the event, which will be held at Rossington Welfare, will be able to enjoy a funfair, entertainment, licensed bar, hot food, trade stands and an autojumble.

Entrance is £5 per car, including passengers. Public walk in is free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rossington will play host to a classic car show.