Headlining is George Lewis, razor sharp observational wit as seen on Comedy Central Live, The Stand Up Sketch Show and Top Gear Extra Gear.

He also won an episode of Celebrity Mastermind with Oasis as his specialist subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George has written for some of the biggest shows on TV and radio, including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You, Hypothetical, BBC Radio 4.

Comedian George Lewis

Most Popular

All this and he has a weekly football column in The Times.

Opening the show is Patrick Draper, a former English Comedian Of The Year finalist with his potent mix of deadpan jokes, visual wit and hilarious songs.

His début Edinburgh Festival show Absolutely Vacuous received a ‘Highly Recommended Show’ accolade amongst numerous other glowing critiques.

There is a full supporting line up of performers including Beat The Gong winner Hussein Ali and the deliciously dark Alexandra Krekan.