Cantley Gala returns to Doncaster this weekend with go-karts, dog show, street food and more
The show will take place on Saturday in Cantley Park between 11am and 4pm and promises a feast of fun for all ages.
A spokesperson said: “We had an amazing turnout last year and local people are looking forward to this year.”
Attractions will include a funfair, inflatables, face painting, go karts, a zorbing zone, dog show and entertainment from DN4 Dance, Crazy Dan Skateboard Coach, Evolution Arts, Stacy’s Entertainment and cosplayers doing Star Wars and princess meet and greets.
There will be over 50 retail and charity stall holders and a tombola and raffle to raise money for next year’s event.
There will also be local street food vendors including Yamas, Devon’s Kitchen, Emily’s Sweet Treats and Desserts, Spiral Fries, Bad Boy Bao, Bubbleland, Doughnut Dreams, Super Prep, Time and Plaice, The Tin Can Company and Laughing Fox Fudge.
