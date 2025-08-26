Britain's most luxurious train to stop off in Doncaster on slap-up champagne trip

Britain’s most luxurious train will call at Doncaster to take champagne-sipping passengers on a slap-up trip to Edinburgh.

A tartan-clad piper will play a lament and a red carpet will be laid across the station platform as the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle pulls in on Wednesday, September 3.

Then passengers – some of whom are paying more than £800 for the experience – will settle back into plush armchairs as a liveried steward serves them their first cocktail.

A spokesman for the train, which used to be part of the iconic Orient Express group, said: “It might sound like a lot of money.

The Northern Belle will be arriving in Doncaster.

“But we are not just taking our guests to Edinburgh, we are transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel.

“That was a time when nothing was too good for the pampered passenger and how you arrived was as important as when.”

A three-course brunch will be served during the journey to the Scottish capital, where there will be the opportunity to visit the Royal Yacht Britannia at nearby Leith.

Then in the evening there will be another champagne reception on board before passengers tuck into a magnificent seven-course dinner on the way home.

There are even onboard musicians while a conjuror adds an extra touch of magic as he gets up to his tricks during the journey.

The Northern Belle, which on this occasion will be hauled by a heritage diesel locomotive, is due to arrive back at 9.55pm.

It will be back in Doncaster on November 22, for a Christmas shopping excursion to Edinburgh.

Then there will be a slap-up Christmas Lunch journey on December 17, as well as trips from other Yorkshire stations with fares starting at £365. For more details see www.northernbelle.co.uk.