Brayton Barff, Selby Canal and lots to see with Doncaster Ramblers

Crossing the A63 Selby Bypass on and over the bridge

What is a Barff somebody asked the walk leader, not a clue was the reply. Internet research on return tells us it is Gaelic for high which seems appropriate as Brayton Barff is about 50m above sea level and stands above the low-lying ground surrounding Selby.

We walked west and south around the woodland of the Barff, crossing the A63 Selby Bypass on an over bridge then continued south to the Selby Canal (constructed in the 1790’s) joining the tow path at Barton Hall bridge.

Coffee break was taken at Gateforth Landing where the Canal and River Trust have provided some benches. The Swallows catching their snap

We left the road to walk across pasture to Gateforth village and lunch stop.

entertained us while we enjoyed ours.

We then continued south leaving the canal at the pretty Paper House Bridge then walked south through fields to the River Aire at Chapel

Haddlesey.

Walking upstream a short distance we came to Chapel Haddlesey lock where the Selby Canal joins the River Aire then followed the canal towpath north back to Paper House bridge where an observant walker spotted Kingfishers looking for lunch.

Walking through the fields

Turning to the west we walked along Paper House Lane, a green lane by the side of the drainage dike to the road to Gateforth which we followed for a short distance, leaving the road to walk across pasture to Gateforth village and lunch stop.

There was no bull in the field, despite the warning sign, maybe it’s taken up residence in MacDonalds! We did see some young cattle in the next field.

Lunch was taken on the large green at the pretty village of Gateforth, a quiet and peaceful place.

Suitably refreshed we followed the road west out of the village then turned east on the public footpath taking us past Lund Farm, crossing the main line railway via an over bridge, to Burton Hall. On this stretch there was an abundance of Pheasant and Partridge, shooting season must be coming up, we also spotted a Heron, Red Kite and a Buzzard.

At Burton Hall we rejoined the footpath we had walked in the morning and made our way uphill crossing the A63 over the bridge back to Brayton Barff where we turned east to the starting carpark.

We all stayed reasonably dry despite a forecast for heavy rain. The day was was only slightly damp and boots were fairly clean at the end of the walk.

