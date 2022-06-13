Brass band and theatre to tell the story of the Dearne Valley, from coal face to wild place

Join Rockingham Band and Chol Theatre on Sunday, June 19, to discover the Dearne Valley’s coal mining heritage, including a performance based on local memories and stories, and learn about the wildlife that now thrives in the area today.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 13th June 2022, 4:45 pm

The event, entitled Heritage Evening with Chol Theatre and Rockingham Band at RSPB Old Moor, will be an evening exploring the heritage of the Dearne Valley.

Visitors can expect to enjoy performances from Rockingham Brass Band and “A Flock of Stories” theatre performances which are based on interviews with local people who lived and worked in the Dearne Valley.

Taking place between 6-9pm at RSPB Old Moor, Old Moor Lane, Wombwell, Bolton upon Dearne, Barnsley, S73 0YF, admission is £6 per child (RSPB members £5), £12 per adult (RSPB members £10).

Enjoy an evening exploring the heritage of the Dearne Valley.

To book or for more information visit https://events.rspb.org.uk/events/13819, call 01226 751 593, email [email protected] or check out the dedicated Facebook page @OldMoorRSPB

