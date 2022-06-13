Brass band and theatre to tell the story of the Dearne Valley, from coal face to wild place

The event, entitled Heritage Evening with Chol Theatre and Rockingham Band at RSPB Old Moor, will be an evening exploring the heritage of the Dearne Valley.

Visitors can expect to enjoy performances from Rockingham Brass Band and “A Flock of Stories” theatre performances which are based on interviews with local people who lived and worked in the Dearne Valley.

Taking place between 6-9pm at RSPB Old Moor, Old Moor Lane, Wombwell, Bolton upon Dearne, Barnsley, S73 0YF, admission is £6 per child (RSPB members £5), £12 per adult (RSPB members £10).

