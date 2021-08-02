Book early for your summer fun in Doncaster!

Aquapark at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) has planned a jam-packed summer to keep children and their parents and carers entertained over the holiday period, but with sessions booking up fast the leading leisure provider is reminding people to book quick and online to secure the cheapest prices.

The Dome is hosting a ‘Summer DAYCATION’ which offers joint tickets for families who can enjoy a day out with both swimming and ice skating sessions.

Prepare to get wet and wild at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre with action on the even bigger and better Aquapark which includes huge inflatable slides, inflatable climbing wall, runways and the thrilling blast bag! There is also a new natural lake pool for outdoor swimming and, new for 2021, Stand-up paddleboarding which is available for over 12s. In addition, for those who want to take a leisurely paddle round the lake and enjoy the outdoors there is boat hire on offer. And don’t forget the centre has its very own campsite.

Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive at DCLT, said: “Summer holiday fun is already well underway and it has been fantastic to see so many local people come down and enjoy what we have to offer. We’d like to thank them for all their support so far but also remind people we have sessions available throughout August although they are booking up fast.

“Please go online to book as that is always where our cheapest ticket prices will be.

“We have a range of activities on offer suitable for all ages that are not only fun but also help keep young people active and the adults of course!

We hope people will continue to support the local economy here in Doncaster and take advantage of the great activities on their doorstep.”

For more information visit: www.dclt.co.uk/holidays