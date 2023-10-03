Bonfire Night in Doncaster 2023: Here's a list of city's firework displays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be plenty of events taking place to mark Guy Fawkes’ night – here are some of them – and we’ll be updating this page in the run up to Bonfire Night, so keep checking back for more displays.

If you know of a fireworks display or bonfire that’s not listed, please get in touch via [email protected]

Please contact organisers in advance to ensure events are taking place.

There is plenty going on to mark Bonfire Night in Doncaster this year.

ASKERN FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

Askern Boating Lake, November 3. Free entry from 6pm, Fireworks at 7pm.

THORNHURST MANOR FIREWORK AND BONFIRE EXTRAVAGANZA

Saturday 4 November from 4:30- 9:30pm

Bonfire, fireworks display to music, live resident DJ, fully licensed bar, VIP area, hot food and drink plus fairground rides. Tickets must be pre-booked online and are priced from £6.

SPROTBROUGH BONFIRE NIGHT

Sprotbrough Cricket Club Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular

Saturday 4 November

The fabulous bonfire and fireworks extravaganza promises to be bigger and better this year. There will also be a street food market to give a wide choice of fantastic food. There’ll be a hog roast, pizzas, burgers, crepes and cookies all in the grounds of the cricket club.

Gates open at 4:30pm. Tickets are £5 per person with U5s going free.

The Ivanhoe, 118 Melton Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, DN5 7NS

BARNBY DUN AND KIRK SANDALL COMMUNITY BONFIRE

Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall Sports Association Annual Community Bonfire Extravaganza

Barnby Dun Cricket Ground, Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall, DN3 1HQ.

Saturday 4 November 2023. Gates open 5pm. Refreshments, fair ground, bonfire and firework display.

Suggested donation £2 adults, £1 children (under 12)

9TH DONCASTER SCOUT GROUP BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Saturday 4 November 2023

Gates open at 5pm, the fire will be lit at 6pm and the fireworks will start at 6:30pm. There’ll be hot food and drinks, sweets, glowsticks and a tombola.

Adults £4, children £3.

Behind the Sun Inn, York Road, Doncaster

WHEATLEY HILLS RUFC

Saturday 4 November 2023 from 6pm

Bonfire starts at 6:30pm, fireworks at 8pm. There’ll be indoor and outdoor bars and hot food to include hot dogs, burgers, chilli & curry. Beat the queue tickets will be available from the Clubhouse.

Brunel Road, York Road Ind. Estate, Doncaster, DN5 8PT

DONCASTER LAWN TENNIS CLUB

Bessacarr – Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club

Saturday 4 November 2023

Fireworks Display and Bonfire. Gates open at 6pm, bonfire will be lit at 6:30pm. Fireworks begin at 7pm. New for 2023 there will be an outdoor bar and food outlets. Tickets available from the first week in October.

Saxton Avenue, Bessacarr, Doncaster, DN4 7AY

NIGHT OF COLOURS AT DONCASTER RACECOURSE

Roll up, Roll up!

Have you made any plans for bonfire night yet? Well, why not join the fun at Doncaster Racecourse for a kaleidoscopic family night out that you'll never forget.

The gates open at 3pm and the Racecourse will be laying on some great entertainment for all ages throughout the evening to make your family night really fizz and pop.

For the youngsters there will be face painting, a Kids Disco and colouring. These activities are FREE and to join in with the colourful theme, bosses are encouraging you to dress up in as many of your favourite colours as possible. This is open to children and adults so make sure you dress to dazzle!

Funfair & Entertainment

Next, make sure you head over to the fun fair for some thrilling rides. There are rides for teenagers and adults as well as some safer rides for toddlers. The funfair will be open from 3pm and there is a charge for all rides although there is a Happy Hour on the rides for the first hour. Please note, rides will be cash only. And, if you want to learn something new, head over to the Circus Skills Workshop.

Yummy Treats

To keep you and your entourage all fed and toasty, make sure you visit the Food Court, bars and special concession stands on site offering a range of hot and cold snacks, warm bites and drinks. The Sweet Shop will also be open.

The Main Attraction

At 7.00pm the pyrotechnics team will unleash the HUGE firework fiesta featuring a dazzling display of rockets, Catherine wheels, fountains and more. And don’t worry, bosses have arranged an optional covered viewing area so, if the British winter weather decides to be typically British, you can still enjoy the spectacle.

The Evening Includes

Gate open 3.00pm

Fair ground Happy Hour 3 - 4.00pm*

FREE Colouring, Kids Disco, Face Painting and Circus Workshops open

Firework Display 7.00pm

Fairground rides, bars and food concessions remain open

Event finishes 8.00pm

*Please note there is a separate charge for the fairground rides – these are NOT included in the ticket price. Food and bar outlets will be CARD ONLY but the rides will be CASH so please bear this in mind and there is no cash machine on site.

Tickets & Packages

There are some great ticket and package options for you to choose from including supper, indoor seating and special viewing areas. Gather family and friends and save money by purchasing in advance and not missing out on what will be the best Firework Night in the city!

Car Parking

Car Parking is available in Car Park A (enter off Leger Way opposite the Main Entrance) and Car Park C (enter opposite the junction at Wickes on Leger Way).

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

THE KING WILLIAM INN

The King William Inn Firework Extravaganza

Sunday 5th November 2023

Doors open at 5pm. Firework display at 8pm but please allow plenty of time to arrive and get food & drink etc. There’ll be a professionally fired display with galactic fireworks, live music from 6pm, hot pork sandwiches and ‘rocket sausages’ for kids, a full garden bar, coffee from ‘The Coffee & Bake Box’, face painting and flashing merchandise for sale.

Tickets must be pre-booked online via the pub’s Facebook page.

Scaftworth, Doncaster, DN10 6BL

WILLOW FIELDS

Willow Fields Quiet Fireworks

11th November 2023 from 5pm

5pm gates, fairground and stalls, 6pm bonfire, 7pm quiet fireworks set to music, 7:15pm live music from Loretta Mercurio. Bar, food and drinks will be available. Pre-book your tickets online.

Willow Fields Campsite, Blackmoor Lane, Epworth Rd, Haxey, Doncaster, DN9 2LH

HOOTON LODGE FARM

Hooton Lodge Farm Fireworks Extravaganza 2023

Saturday 4th November 2023 from 4- 11pm

A low noise children’s display will take place earlier in the evening with the big bangers later in the night. Hooton Lodge Farm will also feature a live DJ, a food and drink market and a funfair offering rides and games for all ages. Parking is off-site and costs £3. Tickets must be pre-booked online.

Kilnhurst Road, Rotherham, S65 4TE

SYKEHOUSE VILLAGE HALL

Sykehouse Village Hall

Sunday 5th November 2023 from 5:30pm

Bonfire and fireworks plus a BBQ, hot food and a bar. No sparklers are permitted for your safety.

Under 12s £2, adults £3 cash only on the gate with limited card sales on food and drink.