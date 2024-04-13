Bawtry Arts Festival: Town set for feast of music, art, drama, dance and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bawtry Arts Festival 2024 will be held from June 17 to 23 with a packed programme of events to suit all tastes.

The programme will see street entertainment, performances and much more across the town centre.

There will also be an opportunity for local people of all ages to get involved in a community arts project as well as displays, exhibtions and a variety of local businesses joining in the celebrations.

A spokesman said: “Bawtry Arts celebrates all forms of the arts from music, dance, drama, painting, crafts, film, poetry, fashion, quizzes and heritage trail walks. We have something for every age and every taste going on throughout the year at our various venues.

“This culminates in our whole-town celebration event each year in the form of Bawtry Arts Festival.”