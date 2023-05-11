Bawtry Arts Festival: Town set for feast of music, art, drama, dance and more
A Doncaster area town is gearing up for a week long feast of music, drama, art, dance and much more.
Bawtry Arts Festival 2023 will be held from June 17 to 24 with a packed programme of events to suit all tastes.
The opening weekend will kick off in style with an appearance from Anastasia Walker of local rockers Bang Bang Romeo, while the rest of the programme will see street entertainment and much more across the town centre.
There will also be an opportunity for local people of all ages to get involved in a community arts project as well as displays, exhibtions and a variety of local businesses joining in the celebrations.
Full details of the opening weekend are as follows:
Saturday 17 June
10:15am – Local ward councillor Rachael Blake, will officially open the festival week and will be joined by local celebrities – Ross Cameron (guitarist) & Anastasia Walker (lead singer) with rock band Bang Bang Romeo – and some of the Phoenix ‘Young Players’ from the “Grease” musical.
Celebrities to start the ‘initial brush strokes’ for the ‘Community Arts Project’ to the rear of the bus shelter. The community can then make their contributions under the supervision of an artist.
10:45am to 6:30pm – Programme of Activities and Entertainment
Street Entertainers, ‘Beyond a Joke’ and ‘AfroMagic’ will be around during the day.
10:45pm to 11:30am – Harlee Rosanna: Singer (on stage)
11:30am to 12:15pm – ‘Singing for Everyone’ Choir (on stage)
12:15pm to 12:45pm – Helen Evans: Singer (Market Hill)
12:45pm to 1:30pm – South Yorkshire Police Brass Band (on stage)
1:30pm to 2:00pm - The Dance Space (Market Hill)
2:00pm to 2:45pm – South Yorkshire Police Brass Band (on stage)
3:00pm to 3:45pm – Libby O’Brien: Singer/guitarist (on stage)
4pm to 4:30pm – The Rock Choir (Market Hill)
4:30pm to 6:30pm – Indie/Blues Rock Band ‘Priday’ (on stage incl. mid-session break)
(Note: performance times could be subject to change)
Sunday 18 June
10:00am to 4:00pm – The Courtyard & Market Hill
Artisan Craft Fair & Entertainment
Street entertainers “Beyond a Joke” and performances from solo vocalist Helen Evans
For full details of the full week's programme and events, follow BawtryArtsFestival on Facebook.