Bat Out of Hell and Love Never Dies coming to Doncaster cinema screens

Two classic musicals are to come to the cinema screen in Doncaster this autumn.

Two celebrated theatre performances – the world premiere cinema event of Bat Out of Hell: The Musical – starring the explosive cast of the West End production as well as Love Never Dies, Andre Lloyd Webber’s enchanting sequel to Phantom of The Opera, will be screened at the city’s Vue and Savoy cinemas.

Both productions will be in over 450 cinemas across the UK and Ireland with Love Never Dies from 21 September and Bat out of Hell: The Musical from 30 October.

Whether a seasoned theatregoer or you just want to immerse yourselves with incredible music, drama and performance, this autumn season of musicals has something for everyone, all in HD on the big screen, experienced with epic state of the art sound.

Tickets and listings are available at https://www.cinemalive.com/home

BAT OUT OF HELL

Experience the adrenaline, the passion, and the power of one of rock’s most legendary stories as it makes its global cinematic debut.

Whether you’re a lifelong theatre fan or a devoted Meat Loaf enthusiast, this exclusive event will reignite your love for rock like never before.

Following a triumphant UK tour this summer, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical now roars into cinemas for the very first time featuring the thunderous West End cast and delivering Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits – I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer for Love, and, of course, the iconic Bat Out of Hell.

Step into the dystopian city of Obsidian, where a rebellious gang called The Lost can never grow old. At the heart of this rock opera is a fiery romance between their leader, Strat, and Raven, the sheltered daughter of the city’s tyrannical ruler, Falco – a love story as defiant as the music itself.

Expect a full-throttle experience with a live eight-piece rock band, stunning multi-level staging, and dazzling new production elements that transport you from Raven’s bedroom to the rebellious underground world of The Lost.

LOVE NEVER DIES

The spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies, comes to UK cinemas from Sunday 21 September.

Prepare to be transported as the greatest love story of all time continues in this acclaimed 2012 production, starring Ben Lewis as The Phantom and Anna O’Byrne as Christine Daaé.

With a 36-strong cast, over 300 exquisite costumes, and a breathtaking score performed by a 21-piece orchestra, Love Never Dies is an unforgettable cinematic experience for theatre lovers and newcomers alike.

Settle into the plush seats of your local cinema and witness this stunning performance in high definition, with immersive, state-of-the-art sound that brings every note and nuance to life.

A decade has passed since The Phantom vanished from the Paris Opera House.

Now, he haunts the dazzling fairgrounds of Coney Island, surrounded by the spectacles and strangeness of a new world—but still yearning for one thing: Christine.

As fate draws her back into his orbit, a new tale of passion, obsession, and heartbreak unfolds.

Described by The Telegraph as “one of the greatest of all Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals,” Love Never Dies is a rich, emotional journey featuring standout songs including ’Til I Hear You Sing, The Beauty Underneath, and the soaring title track Love Never Dies.