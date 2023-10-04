News you can trust since 1925
Back to the 80s at Doncaster pub's fundraising night for local radio station

Head back to the 80s for a fundraising night at a Doncaster pub.
By Zainab Tasneem
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST
The Punch Bowl, Thorne is the venue for the TMCR FM event where proceeds will go to the community radio station.

Taking place from 7pm on 21 October, there will be 80s music all night long with a DJ, fun games including Play Your Cards Right and The Price Is Right, a raffle, and more.

Organisers are looking for prize donations from businesses in return for mentions on the night and on social media.

A Doncaster pub is hoting the fundraising 80s night.A Doncaster pub is hoting the fundraising 80s night.
    A spokesman said: “Get on board the TMCR Tardis and let us transport you back to a time where shoulder pads were huge, mullets weren't fish and you could fill your car for £20.

    "We'll be reviving some favourite game shows and there will be a live DJ all evening so you can dance through the decade’s greatest hits.

    "So dust your shell suit off and we hope to see you on the night.”

    Tickets are available HERE

