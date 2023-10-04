Back to the 80s at Doncaster pub's fundraising night for local radio station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Punch Bowl, Thorne is the venue for the TMCR FM event where proceeds will go to the community radio station.

Taking place from 7pm on 21 October, there will be 80s music all night long with a DJ, fun games including Play Your Cards Right and The Price Is Right, a raffle, and more.

Organisers are looking for prize donations from businesses in return for mentions on the night and on social media.

A spokesman said: “Get on board the TMCR Tardis and let us transport you back to a time where shoulder pads were huge, mullets weren't fish and you could fill your car for £20.

"We'll be reviving some favourite game shows and there will be a live DJ all evening so you can dance through the decade’s greatest hits.

"So dust your shell suit off and we hope to see you on the night.”