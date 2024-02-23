Arcade Warehouse: New Doncaster city centre retro gaming venue teases opening date
and live on Freeview channel 276
Work is currently ongoing to transform the former Currys electrical store in the High Street into the Arcade Warehouse, which will offer gamers of all ages the chance to play a series of much-loved arcade classics as well as modern virtual reality games, pool tables and air hockey and much, much more.
Issuing an update on social media, a spokesman said: “Proper busy day today with more machines delivered and others built and tested - its all taking shape but loads more to do still.
“We keep getting asked when are we opening and we are planning March 25 for opening day.”
After paying an entrance fee, gamers will be able to play to their heart’s content across a two hour period at the new arcade, the latest in the chain’s empire, with branches already up and running in Scunthorpe, Lincoln and North Shields.
A spokesman said: “It will be our biggest venue yet.
"It will be a new and exciting venue for families to come and enjoy and game together with modern and retro arcade games, virtual reality simulators, pool tables, air hockey, basket ball machines and a cafe and bar.”
“It is so much cheaper than going to a traditional seaside arcade and you can play on as many things as you want.”
The first centre opened its doors in Scunthorpe in 2020 – and the firm has gone from strength to strength.
A spokesman said: “Gaming has always been a passion of ours and opening an arcade has been our director’s dream for many years. It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication to the gaming industry.
“The past three to five years has seen a huge increase in retro gaming and Esports and being at the forefront of this technology with our retail shop we knew now was the time we put everything in to opening this wonderful family venue for you all.”
You can find out all about the new Arcade Warehouse via the venue’s Facebook page HERE