Arcade Warehouse: New Doncaster city centre retro gaming venue starts to take shape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Arcade Warehouse is set to open its doors next month - promising fun and games for all ages.

And classic machines have already begun to fill the building in the High Street – which will offer players unlimited free gaming on a string of much-loved favourites as well as bang up to date virtual reality games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After paying an entrance fee, gamers will be able to play to their heart’s content across a two hour period at the new arcade which will open inside the former Currys electrical store.

Most Popular

The Arcade Warehouse in Doncaster is starting to take shape. (Photo: The Arcade Warehouse).

The arcade will be the latest in the chain’s empire, with branches already up and running in Scunthorpe, Lincoln and North Shields.

A spokesman said: “It will be our biggest venue yet.

"It will be a new and exciting venue for families to come and enjoy and game together with modern and retro arcade games, virtual reality simulators, pool tables, air hockey, basket ball machines and a cafe and bar.”

“It is so much cheaper than going to a traditional seaside arcade and you can play on as many things as you want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first centre opened its doors in Scunthorpe in 2020 – and the firm has gone from strength to strength.

A spokesman said: “Gaming has always been a passion of ours and opening an arcade has been our director’s dream for many years. It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication to the gaming industry.

“The past three to five years has seen a huge increase in retro gaming and Esports and being at the forefront of this technology with our retail shop we knew now was the time we put everything in to opening this wonderful family venue for you all.”

The new centre comes as Doncaster plays host to a three month retro gaming exhibition at The Dome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Game On, which opened its doors earlier this month, includes a string of classic gaming machines such as Pac Man and Space Invaders as well as more modern favourites such as Minecraft.