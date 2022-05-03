Aquapark’s floating inflatable fun returns to Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre

The fun water attraction, which challenges visitors to slide, climb and make a splash on an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, slides, runways, and a giant blast bag, reopens on weekends from Saturday, May 21.

Aquapark will be open from 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays and then for the whole week of the half-term holiday from May 28 to June 5.

It will be open daily for the summer season, which stars on Monday, July 18.

Looks like fun

The thrilling inflatable is just one of the attractions at the outdoor activity centre, managed by Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT).

Only a 20-minute drive from the centre of Doncaster, the centre also offers a campsite and activities like canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding and open water swimming.

Michele Parnham, general manager of Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, said: “Kids and families love Aquapark and we can’t wait to welcome them back to slip and slide on the course and make the most of this fun attraction.

“With the weather getting warmer, this is a great opportunity to get out on the lake and enjoy a unique family experience on the edge of Doncaster.”

Sessions for Aquapark last 60 minutes including a 10-minute compulsory safety briefing.

The price is £16 when booked online in advance and £18 for on-site bookings on the day.

Wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided free of charge.

Participants must be over the age of seven, able to swim and a height of at least 122cm.

For more information and to book your session, visit: www.dclt.co.uk/venues/hatfield-outdoor-activity-centre-and-campsite/aquapark