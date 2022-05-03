Aquapark’s floating inflatable fun returns to Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre

Families are being invited to make a splash at the floating inflatable Aquapark at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:29 pm

The fun water attraction, which challenges visitors to slide, climb and make a splash on an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, slides, runways, and a giant blast bag, reopens on weekends from Saturday, May 21.

Aquapark will be open from 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays and then for the whole week of the half-term holiday from May 28 to June 5.

It will be open daily for the summer season, which stars on Monday, July 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Looks like fun

The thrilling inflatable is just one of the attractions at the outdoor activity centre, managed by Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT).

Only a 20-minute drive from the centre of Doncaster, the centre also offers a campsite and activities like canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding and open water swimming.

Read More

Read More
The Killers: Extra tickets released for UK tour launch in Doncaster

Michele Parnham, general manager of Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, said: “Kids and families love Aquapark and we can’t wait to welcome them back to slip and slide on the course and make the most of this fun attraction.

“With the weather getting warmer, this is a great opportunity to get out on the lake and enjoy a unique family experience on the edge of Doncaster.”

Sessions for Aquapark last 60 minutes including a 10-minute compulsory safety briefing.

The price is £16 when booked online in advance and £18 for on-site bookings on the day.

Wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided free of charge.

Participants must be over the age of seven, able to swim and a height of at least 122cm.

For more information and to book your session, visit: www.dclt.co.uk/venues/hatfield-outdoor-activity-centre-and-campsite/aquapark

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

AquaParkDoncasterParticipants