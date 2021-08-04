André Rieu brings 'Together Again' to Doncaster's Cinemas this month

André Rieu brings Together Again to Doncaster Cinemas

To celebrate André’s impending return to live performances, Together Again is an all-new spectacular of some of the maestro’s favourite performances and shows, from Sydney to Mexico City, Bucharest to New York, his favourite show tunes, operatic arias and dance numbers, guaranteed to bring back the much loved André magic.

Speaking about the cinema event, Andre shares: “My orchestra and I cannot wait to perform for you live on stage again and see you smiling, kissing, singing, and dancing in front of us, happy and carefree! And very soon this will be possible!

To shorten the wait and increase your anticipation, I am very excited to announce the release of this wonderful new concert film in your local cinemas. ‘Together Again’ is a wonderful and emotional reminder of how it was before the pandemic and how it will soon be again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented from his hometown of Maastricht, André reflects on the last year, his memories of performing around the world, and on looking forward to bringing new concerts to his fans globally. Speaking candidly with host Charlotte Hawkins, André is also reunited with his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Comprising performances filmed in every corner of the globe, Together Again features some of classical music’s most recognisable songs, including Habanera & Manha De Carnaval live from São Paulo, The Rose recorded from Mainau in Germany, The Lonely Shepherd filmed in Bucharest, and a breath-taking universal compilation of the Blue Danube, encompassing different recordings from a selection of concerts throughout André’s unparalleled 40 year career.

Starring guest sopranos including Carmen Monarcha, Mirusia Louwerse, Kimmy Skota and Carla Maffioletti, the show also includes celebrity guests Lou Bega and Los Del Rio.

Together Again is the opportunity to get together with friends and family, to celebrate the magic of André as he performs with his Johann Strauss Orchestra from the comfort and safety of your local cinema.

Through an incredible life with unparalleled achievement, André Rieu is the biggest classical music artist in the world right now. With over 40 million records sold worldwide and selling over 700,00 tickets each year – not to mention his annual Maastricht cinema shows continually breaking box office records – it’s no wonder he has been dubbed ‘the maestro of the masses’ by the New York Times.

Produced and distributed by Piece of Magic Entertainment, Together Again follows the success of André Rieu: 70 Years Young and André Rieu: Magical Maastricht – Together In Music which screened in cinemas nationally in 2020.

Tickets are available to book now André Rieu Together Again