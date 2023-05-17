News you can trust since 1925
All-new big top show promised as Pinder's Circus rolls back into Doncaster

Roll up, roll up – all the fun of the big top is returning to Doncaster as Pinder’s Circus prepares for a week long residency in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 17th May 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 09:58 BST

The big top will pitch up at Sandall Park from May 24 to 30 with plenty of thrills and spills, laughs and entertainment and fun for all the family.

Described as ‘the show everyone is talking about,’ organisers have promised an ‘all-new’ performance for 2023.

The circus will kick off with a special offer on Wednesday and Friday with all seats priced at £7.

Pinder's Circus is coming to Doncaster.Pinder's Circus is coming to Doncaster.
    Performance times are Wednesday: 4.30pm and 7pm, Thursday 6pm, Friday 4.30pm and 7pm, Saturday 2pm and 5pm, Sunday 2pm and 5pm, Monday 2pm.

    Discount vouchers for performances are available through local shops and also at the website www.pinderscircus.co.uk

    You can get more information about the performance and tickets through 07758 083 755 or at the box office in Sandall Park from May 24.

    Related topics:Doncaster