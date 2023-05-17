All-new big top show promised as Pinder's Circus rolls back into Doncaster

The big top will pitch up at Sandall Park from May 24 to 30 with plenty of thrills and spills, laughs and entertainment and fun for all the family.

Described as ‘the show everyone is talking about,’ organisers have promised an ‘all-new’ performance for 2023.

The circus will kick off with a special offer on Wednesday and Friday with all seats priced at £7.

Pinder's Circus is coming to Doncaster.

Performance times are Wednesday: 4.30pm and 7pm, Thursday 6pm, Friday 4.30pm and 7pm, Saturday 2pm and 5pm, Sunday 2pm and 5pm, Monday 2pm.

Discount vouchers for performances are available through local shops and also at the website www.pinderscircus.co.uk

