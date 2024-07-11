Ahoy Mateys and Mermaids – it’s Summer at the Tropical Butterfly House!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Prepare to set sail on the Pirates and Mermaids Trail and navigate the park's winding paths in search of seafaring clues to claim your sweet treasure reward. Will you be lucky enough to find a hidden treasure chest to claim a bounty prize?
Arrr! Youngsters are encouraged to come in their favourite pirate or mermaid dress up and show off their swagger to create legendary selfies with spot prizes for the most creative costumes!
Landlubbers and seafarers alike can enjoy the ‘Animal Antics’ show with our pirate’s free-flying feathered friends. There’s also the chance to meet the park’s friendly mascots, Lizzie the Lemur and Mrs Meerkat, and participate in an immersive giant bubbles display after the show! Weather dependent.
Get a taste of the tropics by exploring the beautiful Butterfly and Bird Houses and get closer to the animals you love with exciting free keeper talks throughout the day - from armadillos and meerkats to butterflies and bugs!
For those pirates with bravado, wander the Dino Trail if you dare or there’s hoards of splashtastic fun to be had in the splash zone, sandpits and playparks, open daily for children of all ages to let off steam and cool off whilst grown-ups take it easy in a hammock or deckchair. Or enjoy the simple pleasures of summer sports, from frisbee and ball games to skipping and hula hoops. Don’t forget your bucket and spade!
Shiver me timbers treats! Families can bring along a picnic or share a sunny treat at the park’s eateries - the perfect way to end your swashbuckling day!
Pirates and Mermaids takes place at the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park daily from Saturday July 20 to Sunday September 1, 10am – 5pm, normal admission charges apply. See www.butterflyhouse.co.uk to plan your visit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.