Afternoon tea and tree planting in aid of Cancer Research UK organised by Doncaster beauty queen Charlie Lister

Pageant finalist Charlotte Lister from Doncaster who is competing in Ms Great Britain in October is arranging an afternoon tea with a twist to help raise vital funds for CRUK.

Charlotte has raised nearly £2,000, including gift aid, since becoming a Ms Great Britain finalist back in February by taking part in Doncaster Race for Life 5k, Pretty Muddy 5k in Sheffield with staff from The Crown Hotel in Bawtry and her charity magazine Crowns and Sashes, but is hoping to raise more by arranging afternoon tea and a group planting of a hornbeam tree, which has kindly been donated by Doncaster Council.

The event is being held at The Crown Hotel Bawtry sister venue Bawtry Hall on September 8 at 2pm.

The day includes afternoon tea which consists of glass of fizz, canapés, sandwiches and cakes, group planting of a hornbeam tree for which you will receive a certificate and you will be invited back in tree planting season to plant your own individual tree.

Charlie Lister (inset) is organising the event at Bawtry Hall.

Tickets are £30 per person with proceeds going to CRUK and can be purchased through eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afternoon-tea-and-tree-planting-tickets-938273871407?aff=oddtdtcreator or by emailing [email protected]

Charlotte said: “This should be a fabulous experience to get together with the girls or family have a great afternoon tea and help Doncaster hit its new tree goal while raising money for a fantastic charity which is so close to my heart after losing four grandparents to cancer and my dad and aunt being cancer survivors.

"The event is open to all and I can’t wait to see you there for a couple of hours.”