A very Happy Hearts Drop In

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Drop In also holds a monthly Happy Hearts event which can be anything from a guest speaker, Karaoke session or games evening. During the rest of the month Happy Hearts focusses on community well-being with sessions involving Yoga, Zumba and followed by light refreshments.

Many of the members are widowed, without family and struggle with loneliness. The Hub provide them with a card and flowers on their birthdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hub organiser Maria Timmins said: ”We are so grateful to Hall Cross Freemasons for helping us with this grant. It is going to enable us to kick-start a new weekly Happy Hearts Hub session which is planned 3.00pm to 5.00pm, promote the Hub in our Community and equip us with new tech resources to help us deliver and grow our services. These will be aimed at helping vulnerable adults over 50 with social, well-being and other related issues.”

Most Popular

Local Resident and Freemason Andrew Smith with the Happy Hearts Drop In with the equipment purchased

Hall Cross Freemason and Rossington resident Andrew Smith said: “Freemasons are delighted to be able to help such a good community organisation which is using initiatives to combat the isolation and loneliness experienced by many today. One of our cornerstones as Freemasons is our charitable giving and helping our Communities, such as, Happy Hearts”.

Anyone wanting to help a friend or family to find out more about Happy Hearts Drop In can contact: [email protected] or just call in at the Ragusa Communal Hall for the Drop In between 10.00am and 12noon on a Friday or check the Facebook page for Happy Hearts Drop In.