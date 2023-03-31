60-year-old Deltic loco to return to Doncaster birthplace as part of King Charles' coronation

Deltic 55009 Alycidon, which has been out of commission for a number of years for repairs, will be coming through Doncaster on May 13, just days after the coronation of the King in London.

The event, organised by UK Railtours, will see the Deltic travel up and down the East Coast Main Line as well as across parts of Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

The journey, in association with the Deltic Preservation Society and West Coast Railways, will leave London King’s Cross at 7.30am before returning to the capital for 10.30pm.

The Deltic will come through Doncaster later this year.

A spokesman for UK Railtours said: “Following a lengthy period of repair and refurbishment, Alycidon roars back on to the main line in 2023, and is sure to put on a spectacular show.

Named at Doncaster Works on July 21 1961 before introduction to traffic, the as-then D9009 maintained the ‘racehorse’ tradition of the LNER by commemorating the winner of the 1949 Ascot Gold Cup.

In May 1981, she moved to York after the closure of Finsbury Park and was one of four Deltics prepared to work a series of farewell rail-tours during their final six months of operation.

The Deltic Preservation Society purchased her the same year and she has been a sterling main line performer ever since.

Sadly in 2019 Alycidon suffered damage to all six traction motors and one of her main generators, and she has been undergoing repairs and maintenance at the Great Central Railway, the Severn Valley Railway, and latterly at the DPS’ workshops at Barrow Hill.

The spokesman added: “For this tour we return Alycidon to the home turf of her latter days as a British Rail locomotive as we head for historic York and seaside Scarborough.

"Late spring means flowers in bloom and hopefully blue skies as we travel north via the East Coast Main Line via Doncaster to York, with our return being via the Great Northern and Great Eastern Joint Line through Gainsborough and past Lincoln Cathedral, then on through the broad Lincolnshire landscapes.

Travellers will be able to enjoy first class dining, including a great British breakfast and four course dinner.