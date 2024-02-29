1940s weekend to be held this Easter at Doncaster's Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The visitor attraction at Sandtoft will be hosting a Tribute to the 1940s event on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Open from 10.30am on both days, the gathering will feature a display of 50 trolleybuses and vintage vehicles as well as military re-enactors displays and vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be live farm animals, period traders and Forties entertainment from the likes Karen King, Lady Kingsnorth and Colin Bourdiec.

Most Popular

There will be 1940s entertainment on offer.

And there will be a vintage double decker bus guided tour with Lady Kingsnorth entertaining passengers on the top deck.

There will also be a fairground organ for visitors to enjoy along with a bar and refreshments.

And visitors will also be able to take a ride on an original trolleybus while enjoying the sounds of Dame Vera Lynn, Glenn Miller and more.