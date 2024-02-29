News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

1940s weekend to be held this Easter at Doncaster's Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum

Roll back the years in Doncaster this Easter with a 1940s weekend at the city’s Trolleybus Museum.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The visitor attraction at Sandtoft will be hosting a Tribute to the 1940s event on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Open from 10.30am on both days, the gathering will feature a display of 50 trolleybuses and vintage vehicles as well as military re-enactors displays and vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be live farm animals, period traders and Forties entertainment from the likes Karen King, Lady Kingsnorth and Colin Bourdiec.

Most Popular
    There will be 1940s entertainment on offer.There will be 1940s entertainment on offer.
    There will be 1940s entertainment on offer.

    And there will be a vintage double decker bus guided tour with Lady Kingsnorth entertaining passengers on the top deck.

    There will also be a fairground organ for visitors to enjoy along with a bar and refreshments.

    And visitors will also be able to take a ride on an original trolleybus while enjoying the sounds of Dame Vera Lynn, Glenn Miller and more.

    For more information contact events@ bainbridgeevents.co.uk or call 07754704779.

    Related topics:Doncaster