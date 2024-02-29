1940s weekend to be held this Easter at Doncaster's Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum
The visitor attraction at Sandtoft will be hosting a Tribute to the 1940s event on Easter Sunday and Monday.
Open from 10.30am on both days, the gathering will feature a display of 50 trolleybuses and vintage vehicles as well as military re-enactors displays and vehicles.
There will also be live farm animals, period traders and Forties entertainment from the likes Karen King, Lady Kingsnorth and Colin Bourdiec.
And there will be a vintage double decker bus guided tour with Lady Kingsnorth entertaining passengers on the top deck.
There will also be a fairground organ for visitors to enjoy along with a bar and refreshments.
And visitors will also be able to take a ride on an original trolleybus while enjoying the sounds of Dame Vera Lynn, Glenn Miller and more.
For more information contact events@ bainbridgeevents.co.uk or call 07754704779.